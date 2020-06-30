As of Tuesday morning, the state has confirmed 96 COVID-19 cases in Graham County, 18 in Greenlee County and 614 in Cochise County.
Of the 92 cases in Graham County documented since March 13, two have died and 33 have recovered. In Greenlee County, one has died and seven have recovered. Six people have died in Cochise County and 277 have recovered.
Since the start of the pandemic, 77,215 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 1,632 have died.
As of Tuesday, more than 701,000 people have been tested for the virus in the state; 9.9 percent have tested positive. On June 22, 8.4 percent of the total number of people tested had tested positive.
On Monday, 2,793 people with COVID-19 were in the hospital, 683 of them were in ICU and 455 of them were on ventilators. Fourteen percent of ICU beds were available for use Sunday and 55 percent of ventilators were available.
Two hundred thirty-two COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals statewide Sunday.
The Centers for Disease Control announced 41,075 new cases nationwide and 885 news deaths Monday. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is now over 2.5 million. The number of people who have died is 126,369.