Arizona community colleges providing PPE to healthcare workers
With healthcare workers facing a national shortage of medical supplies, nursing programs from Arizona’s community colleges are donating personal protective equipment to support local hospitals.
According to a news release from the Arizona Community College Coordinating Council,
community college nursing programs from across Arizona have supplied thousands of boxes of sterile gloves, biohazard bags, precaution gowns, face masks, shoe covers, and surgical head covers to facilities in their areas. Programs have also provided much needed ventilators, hospital beds, face shields, goggles, and even student and employee volunteers.
“Arizona’s community colleges are in a unique position to help,” stated Todd Haynie, president of Eastern Arizona College. “We use these supplies every day in our classrooms, but the community need is much greater now. Once the supply chain levels out, hospitals will replace these items so our students have the tools needed to succeed.”
Inventory counts are currently underway so additional items can be donated from other college across Arizona, including allied health and science programs.
Barbershops, salons must now close
One night after facing questions during a televised town hall as to why barbershops and salons are considered "essential businesses" and allowed to remain open, Gov. Doug Ducey has decided to close them.
According to a news release issued Friday afternoon, the following services shall cease operations no later than 5 p.m. on April 4, as these services cannot comply with the guidelines required in paragraph 11 of Executive Order 2020-18, directing Arizonans to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, and Stay Connected.
- Barbers
- Cosmetology, Hairstyling, Nail Salons and Aesthetic Salons
- Tanning salons
- Tattoo parlors
- Spas
- Massage parlors
In addition, the following services shall also cease operations by 5 p.m. Saturday, April 4:
- Amenities at public parks that do not allow for recommended physical distancing or proper hygiene such as basketball courts, splash pads, playgrounds and public restrooms but public parks shall remain open to the greatest extent possible.
- Communal pools such as those at hotels, condominiums, apartment complexes and parks, however, these should still be maintained under environmental and public health rules and guidelines.
The Governor’s Office also provided guidance related to the following services, which are considered essential and may continue operations:
- Personal hygiene services including in-home services such as assistance with bathing and cleaning for vulnerable adults and those who are disabled.
- Daycare centers providing care for individuals with children serving in any essential services category.
- Hotels and motels, to the extent used for lodging, including RV Parks, and hotel and motel restaurants providing delivery or carryout food services.
- Respite and palliative care.
AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund receives $5M donation
Governor Doug Ducey announced Friday the Ben and Catherine Ivy Foundation has contributed $5 million to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund. The fund, established by Governor Ducey as part of the Arizona Together initiative, supports Arizona organizations working to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 and provide assistance to families, individuals and businesses.
The contribution will support the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment including masks, gloves, gowns and more for doctors, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the state.
The Ivy Foundation was established in 2005, four months after Catherine Ivy lost her husband, Ben, to glioblastoma. In 2019, her foundation became the largest private funder of brain cancer research in the world surpassing $100 million in personal investment.
“It’s very important to me that the medical personnel in this state have the right tools and supplies to fight this battle,” said Catherine Ivy said.. “While this gift will help, I realize it’s still not enough to fully support those on the front lines. I want to encourage other foundations and non-profits who can help to please do so. It is my belief that when you have, you share.”
State confirms 1,769 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; 41 have died
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Friday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is up to 1,769 from 1,598 Thursday. The number of positive cases in Graham remains two. Greenlee County still has one and Cochise now has five.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 41.
As of Friday, there have been 24,673 people tested in the state, with 6 percent testing positive.
According to the ADHS website, 92 have been tested so far in Graham County. Thirty-nine have been tested in Greenlee County and 227 in Cochise County. The vast majority of those tested in the state (10,750) are between 20 and 44 years of age.
According to the CDC, as of Friday there were 239,279 cases in the U.S. up from 213,144 Thursday. It also reported 5,443 deaths, up from 4,513 Thursday.
Of the COVID-19 cases reported by source of exposure, 1,388 were travel-related, 4,325 contracted it due to close contact.
The number of cases under investigation in the U.S. as of Friday was 233,566 compared to 209,755 Thursday.