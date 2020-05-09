According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Saturday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 10,960. That number was 10,526 Friday.
The number of positive cases diagnosed overall in Graham County is 19. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 41 cases.
According to the Cochise County Health Department, of the 41 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, six required hospitalization. The website indicates 33 have been released from isolation.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 532. On Friday it was 517.
The highest number of people to die on any one day was 21. That happened on April 19 and again on April 20. Seventeen people died on April 30. Twelve died on May 1, seven on May 2, eight on May 3, nine on May 4 and nine on May 5. So far there have been eight recorded deaths for May 6 and five on May 7.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 128,940. On Friday that number was 119,907. The percentage that have tested positive is 7.2 percent.
The CDC is reporting 28,974 news cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22 to 1,248,040. The agency is also reporting 2,180 new deaths. The death toll stands at 75,477.