State confirms 2,269 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; 64 have died
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Sunday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is up to 2,269 from 2,019 Saturday. The number of positive cases in Graham remains at two. Greenlee County still has one and Cochise now has eight.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 64.
As of Sunday, there have been 27,160 people tested in the state, with 7 percent testing positive.
According to the ADHS website, 103 have been tested so far in Graham County. Forty have been tested in Greenlee County and 258 in Cochise County.
According to the CDC, as of Sunday there were 304,826 cases in the U.S., up from 277,205 Saturday. It also reported 7,616 deaths up from 6,593 Saturday.