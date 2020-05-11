According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Tuesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 11,736. That number was 11,380 Monday.
The number of positive cases diagnosed overall in Graham County is 20. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 43 cases.
According to the Cochise County Health Department, of the 43 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, six required hospitalization. The website indicates 33 have been released from isolation.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 562. On Monday it was 542.
As of Tuesday, ADHS is reporting 72 people died the first week of April, 105 the second week, 109 the third week and 98 the fourth week. The state is reporting that as of Tuesday, 86 people died between April 29 and May 5.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 159,082. On Monday, that number was 150,241. The percentage that have tested positive is 6.5 percent.
The CDC is reporting 23,792 news cases as of Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22 to 1,324,488. The agency is also reporting 985 new deaths. The death toll stands at 79,756.