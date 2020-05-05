The criminal justice system may work a little differently than it did a few months ago, but serious offenders are still a top priority, Graham and Greenlee county officials said.
“We are encouraging our employees to do as much work as possible through mail, email and telephone,” said Graham County Attorney Kenneth Angle.
To further limit contact during the pandemic, his office is taking police reports by email instead of in person. In addition, Graham County Superior Court Judge Michael Peterson has allowed attorneys and defendants in custody to appear telephonically.
“We have been working with the judges to reduce the number of inmates in our jail,” said Angle. “Our office has not been rushing to file less serious cases or first-time drug offenses. We are attempting to spread out the filing of criminal cases to avoid congestion in the courts.
“However, we continue to immediately prosecute and jail defendants in serious cases. We can assure the public that we will continue to help keep our community safe from serious and violent crimes.”
The daily inmate count at the Graham County Jail is averaging in the 80s compared to a pre-COVID-19 average of 150, according to Sheriff P.J. Allred. Allred said the jail doesn’t turn away arrestees; anyone brought in will be booked.
Not all arrestees are brought to jail immediately, though. Law enforcement officers have the discretion to file long-form complaints against less serious offenses or warrants, as they did before COVID-19, so that cases can be handled after the pandemic passes.
Allred also said the length of an inmate’s stay is up to officers, the courts and the county probation department. “We don’t decide how long they stay in jail.”
County Attorney Jeremy Ford said his office is also holding off on some of its cases, obtaining continuances until stay-at-home orders are lifted. The county is moving forward with cases where the defendant could pose a danger to the public, including two pending homicide cases.
“I think it’s led to being able to protect ourselves, defendants and the community better,” Ford said.
It’s fortunate Greenlee County is small, he said.
“I think small counties have a bit of an advantage because we know our people and can look at our cases one at a time,” Ford said. “We don’t need over-arching large policies.
“I think all the county attorney’s offices have taken a look at how to best serve the interest of justice, protect our jail staff and community and make the adjustments we need in the COVID-19 era.”
Greenlee County Superior Court Judge Monica Stauffer is also allowing telephonic court appearances.