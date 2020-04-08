As of Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Graham and Greenlee counties remained at two and one, respectively, but county officials are still stressing the importance of social distancing and other precautionary measures.
"Our two positive case result is capable of increasing rapidly," said Brian Douglas, Graham County Health Department director.
It's "absolutely" accurate to say that the measures taken by Graham County residents to help stop the spread of the pandemic have worked and residents need to continue socially distancing themselves, washing their hands, cleaning high touch areas and staying home, he said.
Traveling out-of-town for personal leisure and non-essential business continues to be discouraged, Douglas said.
"This behavior will ultimately increase our positive case numbers," he said. "In Arizona we have yet to peak with our COVOD-19 transmissions and cannot become complacent. We have a long ways to go."
Greenlee County Administrator Derek Rapier agreed that everyone needs to follow the recommended measures "if we want to continue to stay below the curve."
"We are pleased that Greenlee has only had one positive case thus far. However, we don’t want to be naïve or complacent and assume that since we haven’t had a rise in positive cases we are not vulnerable to further infections," Rapier said.
In a news release Wednesday, Graham County Manager Dustin Welker and the Board of Supervisors praised the Graham County Health and Emergency Management Department for their actions thus far.
According to the release, both departments prepared for years for a county-wide emergency and even secured personal protective equipment and ventilators.
"Prior to the first case in Pima they had met with local physicians, the hospital and managers for Pima, Thatcher, Safford and the county to review a unified and coordinated response. They continue to monitor the hospitals in Safford and Peridot as well as the physician’s office and healthcare facilities at jails and prisons for testing, reporting and epidemiologic follow up," the release stated.
The county also announced Wednesday that discussions have been held to to conduct the Arizona 2020 primary and general elections by mail, but that's not been authorized at the state level. The current plan is for Graham county voters is to continue to mail out early ballots and open polls for voters on election day.
In addition, the Graham County Fair is still scheduled to be held October 8-11 and preparations are underway.
Douglas said that the more people comply with the social distancing measures, the quicker the nation will move back to normalcy and the quicker struggling businesses can go back to work.
"With warmer temperatures, we anticipate the virus won’t transmit as easily, but it’s not going away anytime soon," Douglas said. "Hopefully, with an approved treatment down the pike and increased testing, social distancing measures this fall may look a little different than it does today."
Rapier concurred.
"We are, like everyone else, hopeful that perhaps medical breakthroughs will come soon. In the meantime, we encourage continued use of the tools we already, which seem to have kept the spread of COVID-19 in Greenlee County at bay," Rapier said. "One thing we have learned since this situation began is that much of what we thought we knew one day changes by the next. Predictions about what this pandemic will look like in a week or two are speculative at best let alone trying to forecast what the situation will look like in the fall. As we learn more about this disease, we will continue to modify recommendations to be consistent with the best science available."