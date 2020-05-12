Arizona courts could be holding jury trials again this summer, under a May 8 administrative order from Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel.
The order says courts can start opening in-person proceedings on June 1, as long as it can be done safely. It will be up to superior court judges to decide how to phase in such proceedings.
"We'll be doing our best to comply with every aspect of the order," said Graham County Superior Court Judge Michael Peterson.
The order says jury trials can be held again starting June 15. Peterson said his court's next trial will be in July, though that could change. Greenlee County Superior Court Clerk Madeline Montoya was unsure when that court's next jury trial will be.
Whenever trials resume, there will be differences due to COVID-19.
"I’m in the process of writing a letter to each juror (in the July trial) to ensure they know we’re taking precautions to help them be safe," Peterson said. "We’re going to do voir dire in the Board of Supervisors meeting room; it’s the biggest county-owned public space available to community members. We’ll have the trial in the courtroom itself with jurors distanced out. There will be seven participants and we can spread them out in a way that they can still sit in the jury box."
Montoya said the Greenlee County Superior Court will also follow social distancing protocols during a trial, bringing in fewer prospective jurors at a time.
Brutinel's order also includes a health screening protocol, with court staff and judicial officers required to start wearing masks during in-person contact by June 1. Montoya said Greenlee County would comply. Peterson said his staff was already doing this, as well as having court participants and visitors wear masks - another part of the order. Visitors can wear their own mask or one provided by the court; the latter are available at the courthouse entrance.
"If they don't wish to wear a mask they're invited to join us by phone, but that hasn't come up," said Peterson.
Under the order, masks can be removed in court for witness testimony or identifying defendants if social distancing is followed.
As part of the protocol, courthouse visitors might have their temperature taken; Peterson said his court was acquiring thermometers for that purpose. Anyone involved in court proceedings must notify the court of a COVID-19 diagnosis, symptoms or exposure and make other arrangements to participate.
The order also said that, as long as public access to courts is limited, judges should provide audio or video access to court proceedings. Peterson said the public was welcome to attend proceedings by telephone, but his court had no way of videoconferencing except with the Graham County Jail.