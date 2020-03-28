According to Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Saturday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona has jumped to 773 from 665.
The ADHS website also reports the number of cases in Graham County and Cochise County remain at two. Greenlee remains at zero.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 15.
Of the 773 positive cases, 62 of the tests were performed at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory. The others were done at private labs.
There have been 432 people tested by the state, 370 of whom tested negative. Another 21 tests are pending at the state lab.
As of Saturday, the CDC was reporting 103,321 cases in the U.S. The number of confirmed U.S. deaths from COVID-19 increased to 1,668 deaths. The number of cases under investigation increased to 83,318.