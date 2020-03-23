Safford Unified School District began providing weekday meals to students through the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program Monday morning and Dixie Forsgren was the first person in line and was helped by food services director John Walker and one of his employees, Rebecca Waltz. Forsgren was picking up breakfast for her four children and two of her siblings. Every weekday during the COVID-19 crisis, the district will be distributing breakfast from 8-9 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Safford Middle School. Children must be present for this grab-and-go service. Waltz peeled tons of cucumbers to go with Monday's lunch. She and Christine Garcia, were up early preparing meals for the kids.
Information provided by the Washington Department of Health
Symptoms of Coronavirus are similar to flu or colds and may include:
Runny nose, Headache, Cough, Sore throat, Fever and, A general feeling of being unwell
Information provided by the Pima County Health Department