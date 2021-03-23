Embry Health providers are testing the public for the novel coronavirus and antibodies between now and Saturday at the Graham County Chamber of Commerce, 1051 W. Thatcher Blvd. in Safford.
Between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., the mobile testing clinic will offer free PCR COVID-19 tests, Sofia® Rapid Testing, antibody testing, and flu vaccines. While COVID-19 and antibody testing is at no cost for the patient regardless of insurance status. However, the appropriate payer will be billed (insurance/HRSA).
To make an appointment at the Graham County Chamber of Commerce Mobile Testing Clinic, visit http://bit.ly/gcccmobiletest.