State confirms 1,769 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; 41 have died
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Friday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is up to 1,769 from 1,598 Thursday. The number of positive cases in Graham remains two. Greenlee County still has one and Cochise now has five.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 41.
As of Friday, there have been 24,673 people tested in the state, with 6 percent testing positive.
According to the ADHS website, 92 have been tested so far in Graham County. Thirty-nine have been tested in Greenlee County and 227 in Cochise County. The vast majority of those tested in the state (10,750) are between 20 and 44 years of age.
According to the CDC, as of Thursday there were 213,144 cases in the U.S., up from 186,101 cases Wednesday. It also reported 4,513 deaths, up from the 3,603 deaths reported Wednesday.
Of the COVID-19 cases reported by source of exposure, 1,144 were travel-related, 3,245 contracted it due to close contact.
The number of cases under investigation in the U.S. as of Thursday was 209,755, up from 181,863 on Wednesday.