Twenty-two more Graham County and six more Greenlee County residents have contracted COVID-19.
Graham County now has 304 active cases of the virus and Greenlee County has 38. The total number of cases diagnosed in each county since the start of the pandemic is 1,105 for Graham and 100 for Greenlee.
Twenty-seven people with the virus have died in Graham County; two have died in Greenlee County.
Of the 22 diagnosed in Graham County, 12 are San Carlos Apache tribal members, five live in Safford, four in Pima and one in Thatcher. Six of the 22 are under the age of 20.
Graham County's positivity rate is now 14.6 percent. Last Friday it was 12.5 percent.
Health officials are reiterating the need to wear masks and to remain at least six feet away from others whenever possible.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the positivity rate for the state is 9.8 percent. The department reported 975 new cases Friday morning and six deaths.
Since the start of the pandemic, 235,882 Arizonans have contracted the illness and 5,865 have died.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced 74,380 new cases Friday, bringing the total nationwide to 8,387,047. A total of 222,447 have died, including the 1,009 announced Friday.