According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Sunday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 3,539, up from the 3,393, reported Saturday. The number of positive cases in Graham and Greenlee counties remains at two and Cochise jumped to 15.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 115.
The state is reporting 42,109 people have been tested, up from the 40,530 tested as of Saturday, with 8 percent testing positive.
According to the CDC, as of Saturday there were 492,416 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., up from the 459,165 cases reported Friday. It also reported 18,559 deaths, up from the 16,570 reported Friday.
There are 446,071 under investigation. The day prior it was 446,071.