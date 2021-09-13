The number of COVID-19 patients in Graham and Greenlee counties grew by 114 and 19 Sept. 10 to Sept. 13, respectively, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Graham County also lost an additional resident to the virus, bringing that county’s total since March 2020 to 97. The state has recorded 14 deaths in Greenlee County, but the county health department lists 13 deaths.
The number of people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine is 56.2% statewide. In Graham County, that number is 48.2% and in Greenlee County it is 36.7%.
When looking at the number of doses administered, the state health department states Graham County is at 33.5% and Greenlee County is at 50.6%, but those numbers include people who have been inoculated by those counties who don’t live in those counties.
Since the start of the pandemic 1,050,878 Arizonans have caught the virus and 19,187 have died of it. Just under 2,100 people were in Arizona hospitals with the virus on Sunday and 554 of them were in ICU.
Nationwide 656,318 people with COVID-19 have died since January 2020.
