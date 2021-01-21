The number of people being diagnosed with COVID-19 and dying from the virus has slowed somewhat in the last week, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
In the time frame from Jan. 7 through Jan. 14, nearly 66,000 Arizonans caught the virus and 1,411 died while battling it. This week, just over 58,000 people caught it and 1,099 Arizonans died.
The news on the hospital front is looking better, too. According to the state health department, there were more than 4,900 people in the hospital on Jan. 13 and 1,167 were in ICU. As of Wednesday, 4,580 were in the hospital and 1,058 were in ICU.
The numbers are looking better in Graham County, too.
According to the Graham County Health Department, more than 600 people caught the virus Jan. 7-Jan. 14, but only 323 have contracted it over the last week. The numbers remain relatively consistent in Greenlee County, with 30 people catching it both weeks.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said 1,500 residents have been vaccinated so far and another 2,000 doses are expected to arrive this week.
Thursday, Jan. 21 marked the one year anniversary since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control began tracking COVID-19 cases. In that time frame, more than 24 million Americans have caught the virus and 400,306 have died while battling it. Over the last seven days, 153,106 have caught the illness and 21,052 have died.