According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 cases that have been documented in Arizona since the start of the pandemic is 16,783.
The state has lowered the number of cases diagnosed in Graham County from 24 to 23, with three of them being active.
The number of cases in Greenlee County is three. According to the Cochise County Health Department, the county has recorded 62 cases, 19 of them active.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 807.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 273,070. The percentage that have tested positive is 5.6 percent. In late April, the percentage was 9 percent.
The CDC is reporting 15,342 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22 to 1,637,456. The agency also reporting 620 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 97,669.