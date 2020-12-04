The state's health department added 5,680 new COVID-19 patients to the list of people currently battling the virus statewide Friday morning. The department also noted 64 additional deaths, bringing that total up to 6,885 since the start of the pandemic.
Only 9 percent of the state's ICU beds available, according to the health department. Ten percent of beds overall are available. Fifty-six percent of ventilators remain available.
As of Thursday, 2,899 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized with 666 in ICU and 412 on ventilators.
According to an Arizona Department of Health Services report released Thursday, people between 20-44 account for nearly half of the overall cases, but seniors account for roughly 40 percent of the hospitalizations and more than 70 percent of the deaths.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, 1.1 million cases have been diagnosed in the last seven days and 11,251 have died over the last week. The total death toll is 272,525.
CDC mortality statisticians said COVID-19 will be ranked in the Top 10 leading causes of death for 2020, but they don't know how high yet.
The top 10 leading causes of death among all ages in the United States in 2018 (the latest statistics available) were:
- Heart disease (655,381)
- Cancer (599,274)
- Unintentional injury (167,127)
- Chronic lower respiratory disease (159,486)
- Stroke (147,810)
- Alzheimer's disease (122,019)
- Diabetes (84,946)
- Flu and pneumonia (59,120)
- Nephritis (51,386)
- Suicide (48,344)
Currently there are 168 Greenlee County residents battling COVID-19, up 12 from the day prior. One hundred and seventeen patients have recovered and three have died.
In Graham County, more than 1,000 residents currently have the virus. More than 1,200 have recovered and 36 have died.