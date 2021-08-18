The number of COVID-19 cases in Graham County has increased by 158 since the start of school Aug. 4 and according to the health department, 73% of the cases were amongst people 44 and younger.
Fifty-four of the new cases were amongst people under the age of 20.
The Graham County Health Department announced Wednesday morning 26 new cases have been reported in the last 48 hours, bringing to 211 the number of people currently battling COVID-19.
Graham County is offering the Pfizer vaccine to kids 12 and older every Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at 627 W. Main Street in Safford.
Adult COVID-19 vaccination clinics are held every Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m.- 11 a.m. and Thursdays from 2 p.m. -5 p.m.
You may schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at www.graham.az.gov or call the health department at 928-428-0110.
Greenlee County's COVID-19 cases have increased by 51 since July 28, when Morenci students went back to school. State statistics show 102 of the county's 600-plus cases involve patients less than 20 years of age. More than half of the county's cases have been in the 20-44 age group.
Gila Health Resources is holding a walk-in COVID vaccine event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Morenci Club Lounge for anyone 12 and older.
