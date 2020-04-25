According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Saturday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 6,280. That number was 6,045 Friday. The number of positive cases in Graham County is six. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 36 cases.
Health officials report the first two Graham County victims and the Greenlee COVID-19 victims have fully recovered.
According to the Cochise County Health Department of the 36 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, six required hospitalization. The website indicates 17 have been released from isolation.
The county defines "released from isolation" as the following:
Released from Isolation is defined as: persons with COVID-19 who had symptoms and were directed to care for themselves at home has discontinued isolation under the following conditions: 1) at least 72 hours have passed since recovery, defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and 2) improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath); and 3) at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
The number of known people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 273. On Friday that number was 266. The rate of fatalities, per 100,000 population is 3.80. The highest number of people to die on any one day was April 11. Sixteen people died that day. On April 22, 6 people died and on April 23, five people died.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 62,508. On Friday that number was 60,714. The percentage that have tested positive is 9 percent. The rate of fatalities per 100,000 population is 3.70.
According to the latest CDC numbers, labs had confirmed 865,585 COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22. The CDC is also reporting 48,816 people have died of the virus.
By contrast, the CDC estimates that up to 42.9 million people got sick during the 2018-2019 flu season, which lasted 21 weeks. Roughly 647,000 people were hospitalized and 61,200 died.