According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Wednesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 9,707. That number was 9,305 Tuesday.
The number of positive cases diagnosed overall in Graham County is 20, according to county officials. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 40 cases.
Health officials report the first two Graham County victims and the Greenlee COVID-19 victims have fully recovered.
According to the Cochise County Health Department, of the 40 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, six required hospitalization. The website indicates 27 have been released from isolation.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 426. On Tuesday it was 395. That equals 5.93 percent.
The highest number of people to die on any one day was 20. That happened on April 19. As of Wednesday ADHS was reporting 47 deaths since April 28, but the agency adjusts numbers daily as it receives additional reports. Seven died April 28. Twelve died on the 29th and 10 on April 30. Four died on May 1, seven on May 2, five on May 3 and two on May 4.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 91,737. On Tuesday that number was 88,260. The percentage that have tested positive is 8 percent.
The CDC is reporting 19,138 news cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22 to 1,171,510. The agency is also reporting 823 new deaths. The death toll stands at 68,279.