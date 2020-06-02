According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Graham County has now documented 37 cases of COVID-19, Cochise County is up to 89 and Greenlee County is reporting eight cases.
On Tuesday morning, the state reported 1,127 new cases and 24 new deaths. The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic now stands at 21,250 and the number of deaths 941.
According to the state, April 30 was the single highest day for deaths at 26. To see the number of deaths in Arizona by date, visit azdhs.gov.
The state also reported 14,663 new tests have been completed, bringing that total since the start of the pandemic to 336,589. Roughly 5.7 percent of people tested test positive.
By May 20, Graham County had diagnosed 21 patients with the virus and they comprised two separate clusters. On that day, Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said virtually all of them had been released from isolation.
On May 25, additional cases of COVID-19 began to spring up and all but two of the people diagnosed since that day had come into contact with each other, Douglas said. The other two patients became ill while traveling. They all remain ill.
Nine patients are awaiting test results, Douglas said.
Two Graham County residents who had COVID-19 have died, but they also had underlying health conditions.
All known close contacts to the new positives have been notified and have been placed on quarantine until cleared by the health department.
Greenlee County announced Monday night they've diagnosed two more cases, bringing their total up to six. They are investigating to see how they came into contact with the virus. Eighteen test results are pending. Two of the six have recovered.
Cochise County has also recorded two deaths, both victims were men older than 65. Fifty-two of their patients have been released from isolation.
On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control reported 26,177 new cases, bringing the total number of documented cases to 1,787,680. The agency also reported 696 new deaths, bringing the total to 104,396.