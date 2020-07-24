The State of Arizona reported 3,349 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning and an additional 79 deaths. The total since the pandemic started now stands at 156,301 cases and 3,142 deaths.
The number of Graham County people diagnosed with COVID-19 jumped by 25 and Greenlee County lost a second resident to the virus.
The 25 new cases marks the second biggest one-day jump in Graham County since the first case was reported in the county in March. The total number of cases now stands at 353 with five deaths.
In addition to the death, Greenlee County also reported one more case Thursday, bringing their total to 40.
Cochise County added another eight patients to their list, bringing their total cases to 1,319. According to the state, they've reported seven more deaths, bringing that total up to 38.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said Thursday night that although the number of cases jumped significantly Thursday, the good news is that the county has been able to trace each case back to its likely source.
That means the virus is being spread through close contact with another person, not by casual contact, Douglas said. A close contact is when someone stays within six feet of someone for at least 15 minutes.
As a result, the health department is able to identify those people who need to be quarantined, Douglas said.
In looking at the numbers, Douglas said the health department has also noticed that the largest group of infected patients is between 21 and 44-years-old, those people who are most likely to be working and out-and-about.
The ages of the 353 patients are: (53) under 20, (135) 21-44 years old, (52) 45-54 years old, (39) 55-64, (74) 65 years old plus.
Most of the patients under 20 are teenagers, Douglas said.
Douglas said surprisingly, the health department is not seeing cases associated with large Independence Day gatherings.
"One thing about this virus is I'm not predicting anything anymore," Douglas said.
He and many health officials also thought the virus would be adversely affected by summer temperatures, but it hasn't been.
According to the state, the number of people with COVID-19 in the hospital continues to decrease, as do the number of people in ICU and on ventilators. There were 2,844 patients in the hospital Thursday and 837 were in ICU. Five hundred and seventy-five of them were on ventilators.
Also on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported more than 70,000 new cases and 1,078 deaths. The total nationwide now stands at nearly 4 million cases and 142,755 deaths.