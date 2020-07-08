The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 36 new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday morning and 3,520 new cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, Graham County has documented 180 cases, Greenlee County 26 and Cochise County 884.
Forty-one of Graham County's patients have recovered and three have died. Twelve of Greenlee's patients have recovered and one has died. In Cochise County, 458 have recovered and 20 have died.
More than 108,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in Arizona and 1,963 people have died.
More than 827,000 have been tested for the virus and 11.4 percent have tested positive. One week ago, 10.2 percent of people tested were positive.
On Tuesday, 3,421 people were in Arizona hospitals as a result of COVID-19 and 871 of them were in intensive care. Five hundred and seventy COVID-19 patients were on ventilators.
Only 9 percent of the state's ICU beds were available on Tuesday; 47 percent of the ventilators were available.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported more than 46,000 new cases and 322 new deaths Tuesday. The U.S. has documented more than 2.9 million cases since the start of the pandemic and 130,133 deaths.
Canyonlands Healthcare is holding a free COVID-19 testing blitz on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Greenlee County South Annex Building, 1684 Fairgrounds Road in Duncan.
For more information about Arizona’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, visit azhealth.gov/COVID-19.