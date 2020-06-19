The State of Arizona reported 3,246 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new deaths Friday.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the total number of cases documented since the start of the pandemic is 46,689. The number of people who have died is 1,312.
The state has confirmed 59 cases in Graham County, 14 in Greenlee County and 332 in Cochise County.
More than 532,697 people have been tested for the virus in the state; 7.8 percent have tested positive.
On Thursday, 1,832 people with COVID-19 were in the hospital, 519 of them were in ICU and 362 of them were on ventilators. Only 16 percent of ICU beds were available for use Thursday and 58 percent of ventilators were available. Two months ago, 72 percent were available.
One hundred and fifty-five COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals statewide Thursday.
The Centers for Disease Control reported just over 23,000 new cases and over 700 new deaths today. The total number of cases nationwide is 2,178,710 and the number of deaths was 118,365.