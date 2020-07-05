As of Sunday, 140 COVID-19 cases have been documented in Graham County, 21 in Greenlee County and 811 in Cochise County.
Of the 140 cases in Graham County documented since March 13, three have died and 33 have recovered. In Greenlee County, one has died and 11 have recovered. Fourteen people have died in Cochise County and 416 have recovered.
The state reported 3,536 new cases Sunday and four new deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, 98,089 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 1,809 have died.
As of Sunday, 785,999 people have been tested for the virus in the state; 10.9 percent have tested positive.
On Saturday, 3,182 people with COVID-19 were in the hospital statewide, 821 of them were in ICU and 531 of them were on ventilators. Eleven percent of ICU beds were available for use Saturday and 51 percent of ventilators were available.
Four hundred fifty-eight COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals statewide Saturday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced 52,228 new cases and 271 new deaths Sunday. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is over 2.8 million; the total number of deaths is at 129,576.
Health officials are reminding people to use a mask, keep your distance, wash your hands frequently and stay home if you feel ill.