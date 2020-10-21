Ten more Graham County residents and one more Greenlee County resident have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
According to their respective health departments, Graham County now has 269 active cases of the virus and Greenlee County has 20.
Graham County lost a San Carlos Apache tribal member over the age of 65 to the virus Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 27. Greenlee County has lost two residents with the virus.
Seven of the latest Graham County patients live in Safford, two live in Thatcher and the last patient is a San Carlos Apache tribal member.
Of the 1,063 patients who have contracted COVID-19 in Graham County since March, 457 are 20-44 years of age. The second highest age group to be impacted are those under 20. Two hundred and thirty one kids have been diagnosed with the illness, 35 in the last 10 days.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 975 new cases Wednesday morning and 17 deaths.
As of Tuesday, 832 Arizonans were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 171 were in ICU. Last Tuesday, 711 were in the hospital and 163 were in ICU.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported more than 60,000 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total statewide to 8,249,011. The agency also reported 863 new deaths. The total number of deaths is now 220,362.