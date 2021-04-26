The State of Arizona only saw a slight increase in the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 at the same time the number of cases and deaths are on the rise.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the percentage of Arizonans vaccinated statewide rose from 38% April 19 to 39.9% April 26. Graham County’s numbers rose from 21.9% to 23.1% and Greenlee County’s rose from 42.5% to 42.8%
Overall, more than 2.1 million Arizonans are fully vaccinated. In Graham County, that number is 6,305 and in Greenlee it’s 3,605.
During the same time period, Arizona saw an increase in the number of people who have contracted the virus and died as a result.
During the week of April 13-April 19, 4,217 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 and last week that number was 5,097.
Sixty-nine people died while battling the virus statewide April 13-April 19, and 115 died April 20-April 26.
In Graham County, 12 people caught COVID-19 from April 20-April 25 compared to 15 the week prior.
Two Greenlee County residents got sick last week compared to zero the week before.
To sign up for vaccinations in Greenlee County visit gilahealth.com. In Graham County, visit graham.az.gov.