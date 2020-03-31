Town of Thatcher closes park restrooms
In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Town of Thatcher announced Tuesday it is closing the restrooms at Reay Lane Park, Thatcher Splash Pad Park and Daley Estates park until further notice.
UA hosting COVID-19 webinars
Members of the media and the public are invited to join a series of virtual discussions on the COVID-19 pandemic, led by University of Arizona experts from a variety of disciplines.
The first webinar in the three-part series will be held Wednesday. It will cover current best practices to control the spread of the virus. It will include five experts from the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health.
The second webinar will be hosted Friday by the College of Medicine and will discuss the biology, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19.
The third webinar, hosted by the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine on April 7, will feature six experts, including center founder and director Dr. Andrew Weil, and will focus on integrative strategies to supplement public health methods to prevent the spread of the virus.
"We hope these sessions will serve as a platform for sharing information, as well as developing global strategies and collaborations regarding the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19," said Brent White, vice provost for global affairs and dean of global campuses.
Participants are encouraged to ask questions before each webinar, as well as during each session.
Liquor licensing fees postponed
Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday that bars and restaurants can defer the payment of all liquor licensing fees for 90 days. Previously, missing a liquor licensing payment period could result in a restaurant’s inability to sell liquor or even the loss of its liquor license.
According to a news release, the action provides additional financial relief to establishments and small businesses that could have faced penalties for late fees come April 1.
“This is a tremendously tough time for our small businesses, their employees and the communities they serve,” said Governor Ducey. “This action is part of a larger relief effort that includes working with our legislative and federal partners to provide flexibility and make loans and assistance available to help with needs like payroll and rent."
Arizona small businesses impacted by COVID-19 can apply for loan assistance through the Small Business Administration. More resources for businesses have been made available by the Arizona Commerce Authority HERE.
View a full list of Arizona’s COVID-19 response efforts HERE.
View daily Arizona updates HERE.
View information on COVID-19, resources and volunteer opportunities at ArizonaTogether.org.
State confirms 1,289 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; 24 have died
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Tuesday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is up to 1,289 from 1,157 on Monday. The number of positive cases in Graham is two. Greenlee County has one and Cochise has four.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 24.
There have been 19,371 people tested in the state, with 6 percent testing positive.
According to the ADHS website, 69 have been tested so far in Graham County. Thirty-five have been tested in Greenlee County and 158 in Cochise County. The vast majority of those tested in the state (8,464) are between 20 and 44 years of age.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday there were 163,539 cases in the U.S., up from 140,904 Monday. It also reported 2,860 deaths, up from the 2,405 deaths reported Monday.
Of the COVID-19 cases reported by source of exposure, 1,042 were travel-related, 2,919 contracted it due to close contact.
The number of cases under investigation in the U.S. as of Tuesday was 159,578. On Monday they were investigating 137,667.