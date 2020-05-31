The Greenlee County Health Department reported its first COVID-19 related death Sunday and its sixth confirmed case of the virus.
The health department did not release the age or gender of the patient who died. As for the sixth patient, the department said it is attempting to identify all of those who may have come into contact with them and the source of the virus.
Two of the six victims have recovered from the virus and another 27 are awaiting test results.
On Sunday the Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting Graham County has confirmed 32 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and Cochise County has recorded 74 cases.
Statewide, there have been 19,936 cases documented and 906 deaths.
Two people have died in both Graham and Cochise counties; the Graham County patients also had underlying health care conditions. Cochise County indicated on Sunday that 52 of their patients have been released from isolation. Most of those diagnosed prior to May 25 in Graham County have recovered.
Nationally, the CDC reported 23,553 news cases and 915 news deaths on Sunday. The total number of cases nationally is 1,761,503 and 103,700 deaths.