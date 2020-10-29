Fort Thomas' football team's season came to a disappointing end Thursday because a number of players have contracted COVID-19 and the fate of the school's volleyball season hangs in the balance.
Due to privacy concerns, Fort Thomas Superintendent Shane Hawkins could not provide any numbers, but he did confirm multiple athletes from the football and volleyball teams have contracted the virus, forcing the district to cancel their upcoming games.
The football team only had two games left in the season. They were scheduled to play Valley Union Friday night and St. David Nov. 6. The team will end its season at 1-3 overall and 1-1 in Region 1A South.
It's unclear if the volleyball team is done for the year, Hawkins said. It will depend upon whether the team played enough games this season and what their ranking is.
The team, which is 4-5 overall and 1-2 in Region 1A South, was scheduled to play Valley Union, Globe, Willcox, Tombstone and St. David between now and Nov. 5.
Hawkins said earlier this week Immaculate Heart and Patagonia Union cancelled their games against the girls because of COVID-19 at their schools.
Fort Thomas plays eight-man football.
"We have an extremely small team already and if we have an eligibility problems, any health issues or any injuries that puts us at an extreme disadvantage," Hawkins said.
It just seems like it was Fort Thomas' turn to get an outbreak, he said.
"We have a great plan in place, but we all know that this virus is what it is," he said.
Last week, district personnel were seen repeatedly cleaning the handrails at the high school's football stadium during the Apaches' 44-22 win against Duncan.