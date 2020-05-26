COVID-19 has claimed its first Graham County victim.
According to the Graham County Health Department, a person in their 70s with an underlying health condition has died. No other details are being released to protect their privacy.
As of Tuesday evening, the number of cases diagnosed in Graham County since the start of the pandemic is 25. Three new cases were announced Monday, but one of those has since been moved into Maricopa County's tally. The other two people live in Safford and Pima and are part of a new cluster.
Five of the 25 patients have been under 20; 11 are 35-55 and nine are 65 or older.
Twenty-two of the 25 patients are considered fully recovered, said Brian Douglas, Graham County Health Department director.
General things that everyone should do to prevent the spread of all respiratory illnesses include:
● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
● Stay home when you are sick.
● Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular EPA registered
household cleaning spray or wipes.
● Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not
readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
● Wear a facemask when in public.
● When shopping, limit the number of people who you take with you. If possible, pick one
person from your household to do the shopping.
● Find up to date information at azhealth.gov/COVID-19 and at