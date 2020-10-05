The number of people in the hospital in Arizona with COVID-19 is higher than it was one week ago, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
As of Sunday, 567 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized statewide and 134 of those were in ICU. Last Sunday 468 people were hospitalized and 115 were in ICU. The number of people on ventilators on Sept. 27 and Oct. 4 was the same — 57.
The state announced 316 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning and one death.
The total number of cases reported statewide now stands at 221,070 and 5,707 people have died.
The state has now tested just over 1.8 million people and the positivity rate stands at 10.3 percent.
The Graham County Health Department announced Sunday that eight additional county residents have caught the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The new patients are split evenly between the San Carlos Apache reservation and Safford. The county has documented a total of 885 cases since March. Of the total number of patients, 716 have recovered and 26 have died.
Greenlee County remains at 60 cases. Fifty-six patients have recovered, two are still sick and two have died.
Nationally, the U.S. has documented more than 7.3 million cases. More than 49,000 new cases were reported Sunday alone and 300,995 new cases have been reported over the last week.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 703 deaths Sunday and 208,821 deaths overall.
According to the CDC, 3,573 of the new cases over the last week were reported by Arizona authorities.