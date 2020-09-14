As of Sunday, the number of people with COVID-19 in Arizona hospitals was the lowest it has been since April.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 489 people battling the virus were hospitalized statewide Sunday. On April 8 that number was 338. It jumped to 519 the next day. On Sunday, 168 people were in ICU. Back on April 8, 155 were in ICU and that number was 248 April 9.
The state reported 213 new cases Monday morning and zero new deaths. The statewide number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the pandemic now stands at 208,725 with 5,322 deaths.
The Graham County Health Department announced Sunday morning that the county has documented 774 COVID-19 cases since March. A San Carlos Apache tribal member and a Pima resident are the latest two victims of the virus.
Of the 774 patients, 558 have recovered so far and 24 have died.
Greenlee County hasn’t had a positive test result since Aug. 6. The health department reported Sunday night that of their 58 cases, only one person remains ill. Two residents have died.
The United States Centers for Disease Control reported 40,423 new cases and 807 deaths Sunday. The nationwide total of COVID-19 cases is now nearing 6.5 million. The number of people with COVID-19 who have died is 193,195.
The Graham County Health Department is conducting drive thru COVID-19 testing blitzes on Saturday, Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 from 6 a.m. – 1:00 pm at the Graham County Fairgrounds near the agriculture building.
The testing blitz will be saliva-based. The participant will give a saliva sample in a tube. This test is lower complexity with less discomfort involved as opposed to the nasal pharyngeal test. The Arizona Department of Health Services considers this a confirmatory test and will be counted towards the county’s COVID-19 percentages. In addition, a less invasive nasal swab will also be available.
The testing blitz is supported by the Graham Greenlee United Way and the Arizona National Guard at no charge.
Additional information and online registration for the testing blitz will be available in several days.
If you have questions, please contact the Graham County Health Department at 428-0110.