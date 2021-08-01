After going without any COVID-19 patients for several weeks, Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center has been averaging 2.5 patients during the month of July, hospital officials said Friday.
Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center CEO Roland Knox said those who have been hospitalized had not received the COVID-19 vaccination.
The number of people contracting the virus has been steadily increasing across Arizona and the United States in recent weeks.
As of Sunday, Aug. 1, thirty-one Greenlee County residents were battling the virus, that number was three on July 1.
More than 60 are currently sick in Graham County.
Arizona’s seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases was at 1,577 on July 30, compared with 898 two weeks earlier.
Despite the increases, Knox said there are no plans, as of yet, to reinstitute some of the restrictions that were put into place last year.
“At this time we feel confident in the protocols that we’ve set into place. We’re confident in the number of employees that have been vaccinated and/or who have had COVID and now have a natural immune system,” the chief executive officer said.
The auxiliary will continue to come to work and visitors will still be allowed, said spokeswoman Shaylee Richards.
“We believe that family really does play a role in how healthy someone is and in the recovery process and the auxiliary brings such a light into the organization,” Richards said. “They want to be here and as long as its safe to do so, we want them on campus.”
Health officials continue to push for people to become vaccinated. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the vaccine is highly effective. The agency pointed out last week that less than 0.001% who have obtained the vaccine and still gotten COVID-19 have died and less than 0.004% been hospitalized.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Sunday, 42.5% of Graham County residents and 32.6% of Greenlee County residents have received one or more doses of the vaccine. Statewide that figure is 51.6%.
More than 101,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.