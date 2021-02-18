The number of people contracting COVID-19 continues to decline across the state, but Graham and Greenlee counties have each lost residents to the virus over the last week.
Three Safford residents died Feb. 11-Feb. 18. One patient was under 20 with health conditions, one was 20-44 years of age and the other was 55-64, according to the Graham County Health Department.
Greenlee County lost three patients during the same time frame, two from Morenci and one from Duncan. Two of the patients were in their 60s, the other was in their 80s.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, more than 1.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered statewide so far and 332,071 people have received their second dose.
As of Thursday, 4,936 people in Graham County have been inoculated and 1,313 of them have received their second dose. In Greenlee County, 3,719 doses have been given and 621 residents have received their second dose.
On Monday, the Graham County Health Department announced it is now vaccinating the last 1B priority group — “essential workers” and once they are done, they’ll be moving on to adults of all ages with high risk medical conditions.
The health department is not scheduling individuals for essential workers. It is reaching out to local employers to register their businesses at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSemDRU6FqOAp96LVUAfH7WGUJRiyEZcCpfGtROqI4JjTPGaXQ/viewform to submit their business vaccination plan.
This information provides Graham County Health Department vital data needed to schedule a vaccination clinic for their employees.
Director Brian Douglas asked that people remain patient.
“After completing all of Phase 1A and 1B, the vaccination rate will increase as we are able to conduct larger vaccination clinics and as vaccine becomes more available,” Douglas said.
He also pointed out that Family Medical Center, Gila Valley Clinic, Mt. Graham Family Practice, Canyonlands, Copper Mountain Clinic, and Walgreens all have COVID-19 vaccine available. If you are 65 years or older you may schedule an appointment with one of these providers.
As of Wednesday, 1,823 people were in the hospital with COVID-19 compared to 4,752 one month ago.
Overall, 802,198 Arizonans have caught the virus and 15,276 have died.
So far this season, 849 people have caught the flu, nine in Graham County and one in Greenlee County. The five-year statewide average is 14,607, according to ADHS.