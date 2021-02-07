Graham County has seen a dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases over the last week.
According to the Graham County Health Department, 307 residents were diagnosed Jan. 24-Jan. 30, but only 70 diagnosed Jan. 31-Feb. 6. Three patients have died over the last two weeks, bringing the county’s total to 69.
Several of Graham County’s new patients the week of Jan. 24-Jan. 30 were prison inmates. So far, 848 inmates at the state prison have caught the virus and 220 remain ill. Just over 600 inmates at the federal prison have contracted the illness, but all have recovered.
In Greenlee County, 15 residents were diagnosed Jan. 24-Jan. 30 and an even dozen caught the virus Jan. 31-Feb. 6. The county hasn’t lost any residents to COVID-19 over the last two weeks, but have lost six since last March.
Back on Dec. 30, the positivity rate in Graham County was nearly 38%, but as of Jan. 17 (the latest stats available from the state), the positivity rate had fallen to 23.9%. In looking at the same time frames for Greenlee County, the rate dropped from 30% to 7.7%.
Things are looking up statewide when it comes to caseloads, too. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, just over 38,000 residents were diagnosed Jan. 24-Jan.30 and just under 26,000 were diagnosed Jan. 31-Feb. 6.
However, the number of patients who have died while battling COVID-19 rose by nearly 1,000 during that two week period.
From Jan. 24-Jan. 30, 928 patients died. From Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 10,013 died.
As of Sunday, 2,853 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized and of those, 828 were in ICU.
On Jan. 24, 4,229 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital and 1,027 were in ICU.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, nearly 27 million Americans have caught the virus and as of Sunday, 460,582 have died.
So far, 3,219 Graham County residents have received the COVID-19 vaccination; the county has used 67% of what they’ve received so far.
Greenlee County health officials have given 2,540 vaccinations or 85% of what they’ve received so.