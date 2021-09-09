Nearly 200 Graham County residents caught COVID-19 over the last week and another five residents have died of the virus, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Since the start of the pandemic, 6,533 Graham County residents have contracted the virus and 96 have died. As of Thursday morning, 747 people were sick with the virus.
According to the state health department, 48% of Graham County’s patients have been in the 20-44 age group and roughly 17% have been under 20.
According to Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Shaylee Richards, over the last two weeks they have averaged 14 hospitalized COVID-19 patients per day.
In addition, 35.41% of all the COVID-19 tests performed at the hospital have had positive results, Richards said.
The hospital has created a COVID-19 resource page that will also be updated weekly with the latest numbers. It can be found at mtgraham.org.
As of Thursday morning, there were 157 Greenlee County residents battling the virus, including 52 diagnosed within the last week. Since the start of the pandemic, 798 residents have caught COVID-19 and 13 have died.
Forty-eight percent of Greenlee County’s patients have been in the 20-44 age group and 18% have been under 20, according to the state health department.
According to the state health department, data is showing that the vast majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are occurring among those who are unvaccinated or aren’t fully vaccinated.
While nearly 56% of Arizonans are vaccinated, that number is just under 48% in Graham County and under 37% in Greenlee County.
More than 2,000 Arizonans were in the hospital with COVID-19 on Sept. 8 compared to 535 on July 8 and 1,380 on Aug. 8, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Of those in the hospital Sept. 8, 561 of them were in the ICU compared to 160 on July 8 and 357 on Aug. 8, according to the state.
