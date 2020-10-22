Another dozen people in Greenlee County have contracted COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 32 in a matter of days.
Graham County jumped by 20 patients Thursday and the county currently has 289 active cases.
As of Thursday, the total number of cases diagnosed since March in Graham County now stands at 1,083 and in Greenlee County it’s 94.
Two patients have died in Greenlee County and 27 in Graham County.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported nearly 1,000 new cases Thursday morning and five deaths. Thursday marks the third day in a row of nearly 1,000 new cases.
The number of people being hospitalized with COVID-19 is on the increase, but so far, hospitals are not seeing an increase in people needing to be placed in the ICU.
Health officials have repeatedly said the fear is that increasing numbers could ultimately result in health professionals being overwhelmed.
As of Wednesday, there were 848 Arizonans hospitalized compared to 726 one week ago. Of the 848, 164 were in ICU. Last week, that number was 173.
Because Graham County has seen such a huge increase in cases within the past 10 days or so, County Health Director Brian Douglas sent out a notice Wednesday night reiterating the need to take precautions.
“We are strongly encouraging our residents to be more vigilant in wearing facial masks, to social distance, avoid large gatherings, stay home when sick, and get your flu shot. These mitigation efforts greatly reduce the risks of becoming ill or infecting others,” Douglas wrote.
He went on to say that while children in the Gila Valley seem to get a mild form of the illness similar to a cold, older adults and those with chronic health conditions get seriously ill.
“The Health Department is advising that individuals who are sick with fever, shortness of breath and cough should contact their health care provider. Health care providers are in the best position to determine if an individual should be tested for COVID-19,” Douglas said. “Make sure you contact your health care provider ahead of time, if possible, to avoid exposing anyone in the waiting room.”
General things that everyone should do to prevent the spread of all respiratory illnesses include:
• Wear facial masks.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular EPA registered household cleaning spray or wipes.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Find up to date information at azhealth.gov/COVID-19.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, nearly 8.3 million people have been diagnosed with the virus and 220,362 people have died.
The agency is saying the number of deaths in the U.S. through September is at least 10 percent higher than it would have been if the coronavirus pandemic had never happened.