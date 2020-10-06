Graham County health officials are doubling down on their recommendation that people wear masks and socially distance after noticing a few troubling trends.
Melissa Lunt, the registered nurse who oversees contact tracing for the county, said in the last couple of weeks she has seen an increase in the severity of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and an increase in the number of cases overall.
Because of the severity of the virus, the number of people being admitted to the hospital has increased along with the number of patients having to be transferred to other facilities, Lunt said.
She's not sure why the virus seems to be stronger, she said. It could be weather-related or a strain brought in from elsewhere or something else entirely.
Lunt also said she's noticed that in recent weeks it's become harder to figure out how people have contracted the virus. For example, she doesn't know how a member of the Pima High School football team contracted the virus.
"We're still contact tracing, but where before we could identify the source and make a line and see where it came from, we've been unable to go back lately," Lunt said. "We can go forward and identify exposures and have people quarantine, but we sometimes haven't been able to go back."
As for the Pima football team, members of the health department met with team members and parents and were able to establish who came into close contact with the ill player during last Friday's game against Thatcher. All of those people will be quarantined for 14 days from that date.
Graham County Health Director Brian Douglas said that because the ill player is a member of the offense and because the virus is spread when people spend more than 15 minutes within six feet of an ill person, Thatcher players didn't need to be quarantined.
The teammates who spent time in huddles with the ill player are more at risk because they cumulatively spent more than 15 minutes with him, Douglas said.
While in that "tight little circle, they were talking and breathing hard," Douglas said.
The decision to quarantine certain players was based on a "very individualized approach," Lunt said.
"We don't want to quarantine anybody and keep them out of school anymore than they want to be quarantined," Lunt said.
The players and parents were surprised a player contracted COVID-19, but they handled the news and the quarantine decision "very well," Lunt said.
All of the players are determined to stay up with their classwork and return to the gridiron as soon as possible, she said.
Douglas, who said he speaks with school superintendents several times a week, said he will continue to reiterate the importance of mask-wearing with them.
"We're seeing an uptick in cases in the schools and the community," he said.
As of Tuesday morning, the county has documented 898 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths. Two Pima and one Thatcher resident became the latest patients.
Of the 898 patients, 182 have been under 20.