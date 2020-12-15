The Eastern Arizona Courier recently met with Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas and registered nurse Melissa Lunt on Facebook Live to talk about the COVID-19 vaccine and masks. Below is a portion of the discussion, some of which has been edited for brevity's sake. To see the rest of the discussion, visit: www.facebook.com/eacourier
Q: Brian, I understand we're getting the Moderna version of the vaccine. Please tell me a little bit more about it and what the next steps are.
A (Douglas): The Moderna will be approved on Friday. We'll receive our 600 doses on Dec. 23...We'll need a few days to thaw the vaccine and hopefully we'll begin vaccination clinics on approximately the 28th of December.
Q: Tell us about the groups that will be receive the vaccinations.
A (Douglas): The first phase is broken into three different categories. 1A, 1B and 1C. The first category of 1A are primarily health care workers, long-term care facilities and their staff. These are people who are on the front lines who are around positive COVID patients for 15 minutes or more within six feet on a daily basis so they are our priority group. They will receive their vaccine right around the 28th, first of January. They will receive a second dose 28 days after that.
The second subgroup 1b, we are looking at first responders, teachers, essential workers, utilty workers things of that sort, we believe we'll begin vaccination clinics around February and again, they will receive a second dose after 28 days.
The last group, 1C are people 65 years of age or older and adults with underlying conditions.
Q: What should we know about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine given the speed with which it was developed?
A (Douglas): They've checked off all of the boxes, got a lot of health care scientists out there telling us it's safe and effective. It's above 95 percent efficacy. I personally believe it's safe and I'll be taking one myself
A (Lunt): They're calling it warp speed, but they're not talking about getting to the end faster by skipping steps, they're talking about moving through the steps faster so like with any vaccine there is going to be some hesitancy but we just need to try it and see how it will go. There are still some things we don't know. We don't know how long the immunity will actually last. We know that after the first vaccine you'll have about 50% immunity or efficacy and then with that second dose it goes up to 95 percent. We're just going to have to wait and see. COVID is not a good option and what we're going through right now is not a good option so this is our best option to try to get folks vacccinated so we can try to go back to more of a normal life.
Q: I guess it's too soon to know whether this will be an annual shot or a one time only shot?
A (Lunt): True...I'm hoping between the technology and the limited mutation it will last longer than the annual flu shot.
Q: Who pays for the shots?
A Lunt: At this point the vaccine is free. Clinics can charge an administration fee to insurance, but if you don't have insurance you shouldn't have to pay anything.
Q: Do you have to get a vaccination even if you've already had COVID-19?
A (Lunt): Yes. The vaccine gives you better immunity than the actual virus. That's not the case in every disease, but we know from looking at antibodies in people who have had COVID that they wan pretty quickly, quicker than what we'd originally though. The vaccine stands to give us longer immunity.
Q (Lunt): I know there's a question, if I get the vaccine does that mean I don't have to wear a mask?
A: And the answer to that question would be eventually. Eventually you'll be able to not wear a mask, but remember you're not going to have immunity for at least two week after you get that second vaccine. Then you'll have your full immunity and we need a lot of people to get the vaccine we so we've got a good herd immunity and then we can take our masks off.