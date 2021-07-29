The number of people battling COVID-19 in Arizona’s intensive care units has increased by 41% over the last week, while the number of those hospitalized with the virus jumped by 17%.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there were 237 COVID-19 patients in ICU on July 21. On Wednesday, 335 of the 1,019 virus patients in the hospital were in ICU.
ADHS is also reporting the state’s transmission rate is now “high.” As of July 18, the number of new cases per 100,000 was at 11.4%, having increased dramatically since May 27. That number in Graham County was “substantial” at 8.1% and Greenlee County’s was “high” at 11.1%
As of Wednesday, 26 Greenlee County residents were battling the virus, 11 of whom caught it within the last week. Since the start of the pandemic, 614 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 have died.
Forty Graham County residents have caught the virus since July 20. Since March 2020, 87 Graham County residents with the virus have died out of the 5,676 who caught it.
Health officials are blaming the increasing number of cases on the Delta variant and are urging unvaccinated people to get the vaccine.
According to the state, 42.1% of Graham County residents have received one or more doses. That number is 32.4% in Greenlee County and 51.3% statewide.
While the percentage of people 65 and older who are vaccinated is relatively high, the number of people 20-34 years old is low, the lowest among adults.
Statewide, the vaccination rate for those 65-plus is at 88%, in Graham County it’s 89% and in Greenlee County it’s just under 69%. The rate for those in the 20-34 age range is 46% statewide, 35% in Graham County and just under 27% in Greenlee County.