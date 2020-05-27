Gov. Doug Ducey released $441 million in coronavirus relief funds Wednesday and roughly $4.5 million of it could be coming to the Gila Valley.
Ducey's office received more than $1.9 billion in relief dollars from the federal government. He plans to set aside the money he didn't release for the future needs of the state, including the possibility of replenishing the state's unemployment insurance trust fund if it runs dry.
Two weeks ago the Pinal County Board of Supervisors voted to file suit to force Ducey to let go of the cash.
Strictly speaking, the plan was to sue not the governor but the Department of the Treasury for the wording of its written guidance for distributing Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds. The argument is that by using the word "may'' instead of "shall,'' it gives governors too much leeway in deciding how much each community gets.
That amount computes out to $114.80 per city or town resident. Counties get the same amount, but only for the population living in unincorporated areas.
Graham County will be able to apply for up to $2.4 million, while the City of Safford could receive a little over $1.1 million. Thatcher can apply for up to $597,000 and Pima roughly $294,000.
The dollars that Ducey is giving out are supposed to be earmarked for public safety and health needs.
But the program is set up so that communities can replace the local dollars they were using for those programs with the new state aid. That, in turn, frees up those dollars for other programs.
More to the point, Ducey said, is it gives maximum flexibility to each city, town or county to decide how best to allocate the dollars.
Graham County Manager Dustin Welker said the county is eligible to receive up to the amount spent or allocated for public safety from March 1 to Dec. 31. As a result, he believes the $2.4 million is a "fair" amount.
In February the state had a $1 billion rainy day fund, plus a $1 billion surplus. Now authorities say COVID-19 could leave Arizona with a $1.1 billion budget deficit by July 2021. That means that local communities will see a significant decrease in the shared sales revenues they receive from such things as vehicle licenses and hotel and car rental taxes.
As a result, the county would struggle to pay the salaries of law enforcement officers, 911 dispatchers and other first responders, Welker said. This money will help fill that gap.
Over in Thatcher, Town Manager Heath Brown said he'll be having a conversation with council members, but the money could be used to cover the cost of installing Plexiglass shields and buying extra sanitizing equipment. The town also hired someone to sanitize town parks, he said.
In the future, Brown said he is hopeful Senators Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema will be successful in their efforts to change the rules and allow communities to use federal funding to make up for the anticipated shortfall in sales tax revenue. He would like to hold some money in reserve for just that purpose.
Pima Town Manager Sean Lewis said the funds will truly be a relief.
Pima has not been able to use inmate laborers to patch the town's roads, work in the parks, manage the town's fleet of vehicles or work as welders, he said. As a result, instead of paying inmates 30 cents an hour, the town has been forced to hire high school and college students at $12 an hour for some of those tasks. Local shop employees have also been hired to manage the fleet and complete welding projects.
The federal funds will help pay for those costs, which are "growing daily," Lewis said.
"I'm very pleased with the amount," he said. "I feel it is as good as the state could do...this will keep us from being in dire straits."
Horatio Skeete of the City of Safford said Ducey's decision was "great news." The freed up funds could help replenish the city's economic development fund. The city has used those funds to help out local businesses with programs like the "Invest in Safford Businesses Gift Certificate Program" and to pay for curbside delivery signs.
In addition, the city set aside $200,000-$250,000 so it could give residents and local businesses discounts on their utility bills, Skeete said.
"It's as good as it can be," Skeete said of the $1.1 million allotment.
Ducey is allocating another $150 million to what he calls the Express Pay Program.
This is designed to provide quick cash to entities seeking public assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency but need the money more immediately. Eligible recipients include not just local governments but also tribes, state agencies, nonprofit hospitals, school districts, fire districts and skilled nursing and assisted living providers.
Everything else, Ducey said, is going to be banked.
"This is a significant amount of money that we get to spend once,'' the governor said. But Ducey said he believes that it can't all be given out to local governments, saying he's waiting to see what is the state's financial situation.
"We are going to have needs at the state level,'' he said. That includes the fact that more than 600,000 Arizonans have applied for unemployment insurance since the virus outbreak.
"Those are dollars that need to be replenished'' he said, if the account goes to zero.
Under normal circumstances, the fund would borrow money from the federal government. That's what happened a decade ago when the state needed to borrow $420 million.
In that case, it took a surcharge on employers -- the people who finance the fund in the first place -- to repay the cash. Ducey suggested that the state might instead decide to finance the deficit, letting employers off the hook.
Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services contributed to this story.