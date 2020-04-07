Many Gila Valley businesses have cut their hours or closed, but so far cotton farmers aren’t among them.
Agriculture was named an essential service by Governor Doug Ducey, and water is filling local cotton fields as farmers get ready for planting. Most will start the new crop this month, looking toward a fall harvest.
“Farming is all about timing,” said Matt Palmer, of VIP Farms. “We have to keep going; we can’t just shut down and then start up again. We can’t make up the days we’d lose in the growing season. If we were to shut down, it would probably end the operation.”
Palmer said precautions are being taken to make sure workers maintain social distancing. So far the COVID-19 virus’ main impact has been on supplies, as businesses VIP Farms deals with cut their hours.
Randy Norton, resident director at the University of Arizona Safford Agricultural Center, said the pandemic has caused some disruption in the supply chain, with delays in getting seed and pesticides. He said this would probably continue for a few months.
Palmer said cotton growers were already suffering the effects of a tariff China imposed on U.S. goods in 2018, which has brought down cotton prices. China’s action followed a series of U.S.-imposed tariffs.
Palmer said VIP Farms is still trying to sell cotton from last year’s crop.
Norton did not foresee immediate workforce reductions, since growers will need all hands to plant their crops. “It’s their livelihood,” he said.
While illness among workers could dampen the process, Norton said agriculture has two advantages; jobs are typically outdoors and workers are usually by themselves. Norton hadn’t seen anyone in the field wearing masks, but believed that step would, and should, come.
Norton said his optimistic side believed demand could increase after the COVID-19 crisis passes. “Can these industries weather all this? If they can, I believe things will rebound. I would love to see something like this happen.”