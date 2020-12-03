The Graham County Health Department is once again partnering with Arizona State University and the National Guard to hold another COVID-19 testing blitz.
Pre-registration will be available beginning Friday, Dec. 4
When: Friday, Dec. 11, 7 am to 1 pm
Where: Graham County Fairgrounds
What: Saliva Based COVID-19 Test
How to pre-register:
2) Log in / Create an Account
3) Enter site code: SALIVATEST
4) Choose “Graham County Fairgrounds” as Testing Site
5) Choose a time that works best for you.
There are currently 1,002 Graham County residents battling the virus. Thirty-six residents have died since March and 1,243 have recovered.
Twenty-five new patients were reported today; 16 live in Safford and nine in Thatcher.
The Arizona Department of Health Services also released today a new COVID-19 report and video from Director Dr. Cara Christ on YouTube.