Graham County residents who would like to be tested for COVID-19 will have an opportunity to have it done on Saturday, June 13 at Canyonlands Healthcare.
According to a news release from the Graham County Department, residents can have a nasal swab test at the facility, 2016 W. 16th St. from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
No appointment is needed. Those wishing to be tested will remain in their vehicle, receive paperwork to fill out and be given a nasal swab.
Everyone who is tested will be contacted with results. Those who test positive will be given further instructions. Test results will take several days to complete.
For further information, please contact Canyonlands Healthcare at 428-1500 or Graham County Health Department at 428-0110.
In a separate news release, health department announced Saturday they've received word of another patient with COVID-19. Graham County now has 40 reported cases.
The new patient is associated to the latest cluster and lives in Safford.
General things that everyone should do to prevent the spread of all respiratory illnesses
include:
● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
● Stay home when you are sick.
● Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular EPA registered
household cleaning spray or wipes.
● Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not
readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
● Wear a facemask when in public.
● When shopping, limit the number of people who you take with you. If possible, pick one
person from your household to do the shopping.
● Find up to date information at azhealth.gov/COVID-19 and at