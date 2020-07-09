The people who visit Canyonlands Healthcare for COVID-19 testing fall into two categories, practice manager Lance Johnson said.
There are those people who know they’ve been exposed to the virus and those who just aren’t feeling well and suspect they might have the virus, he said.
And the numbers of both keep growing.
“Now that there’s been an uptick and we’ve actually seen some fatalities in Graham County, now all of a sudden people want to take it seriously,” Johnson said. “Where we would test maybe one to two to three a day, now that it has really spiked here in the county, we’re seeking a huge uptick. We saw 23 (Tuesday).”
As of Thursday morning, Graham County has documented 182 cases of COVID-19 since March 13, when the first county resident tested positive. Three patients have died.
From July 1 through July 8, 227 people were tested county-wide for COVID-19. Seventy-four of them tested positive.
Whereas it was difficult to be tested at the start of the pandemic, most physician offices are now offering the test, along with Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center and the Graham County Health Department.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said because the demand for testing is so high, most providers are only testing patients with symptoms at this time.
Canyonlands Healthcare won’t turn anyone away and because they are a federally-qualified health center, the tests are free, Johnson said.
The clinic obtains the testing kits from Sonora Quest and Lab Corps, both of which also analyze the tests, he said.
“They have been really good at getting us the supplies that we need,” Johnson said. “I guess there are some people who believe that we’re being told not to test and that is absolutely not true. Actually, we’ve been told to open up as much as we can, test as much as we can.”
In June, more than 200 people participated in a testing blitz put on at Canyonlands in Safford and another one will be held in Duncan Saturday morning at the Greenlee County South Annex Building. Johnson said plans are underway for a second blitz in Safford in August.
The blitzes are open to everyone, Johnson said. In fact, during the blitz in June, a group of contractors working on the border wall drove up to be tested. People from Virden and Lordsburg, New Mexico have been going to their Clifton office for testing, too.
“When we did our blitz in June we did almost 250 tests. A lot of us were thinking ‘The way the public’s been kind of lackadaisical about this, would we see 50 would we see 10?’ Two hundred and forty-something was a lot of people,” Johnson said.
Three out of the 250 tested positive, he said.
Some of the tests from the blitz came back the following day, Johnson said. Nowadays, because of the demand, it’s taking seven to 10 days for results.
The demand has also prompted Canyonlands to add a nurse practitioner and physician’s assistant to the staff. They’ve also had to adjust their policies.
Starting next week, people who want to be tested either have to make an appointment or show up during designated times. Walk-ins will only be welcomed 4:30 p.m.- 6 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Johnson said there are a lot of reasons why people aren’t coming in for testing, even when sometimes they should.
“I think some people don’t believe it’s free, they don’t believe it’s available or they don’t believe it’s accurate,” Johnson said. “I also think there’s the cultural side where they don’t really want to know because they know if they’re going to test they’ve got to stay at home and self quarantine and if they do come up positive, they think ‘Now my whole family is going to be stuck in that house.’”
There are also those who can’t bear the thought of a six-inch swab being inserted up their nose all the way to the back of their throat.
“I tell people all of the time, look, ‘If you really want to know, come and get tested. I’s a nasopharyngeal test, it’s unpleasant, but it’s a couple of seconds,” Johnson said. “On a scale of one to 10 it’s probably a one, it’s not that bad.”
Canyonlands is also partnering with the University of Arizona on antibody testing. So far, they’ve drawn the blood of 216 first-responders and medical personnel to see if they have had the coronavirus. So far, few have tested positive. Johnson expects the program will expand eventually so everyone can be tested.
As far as the nasopharyngeal test, Johnson said the Safford clinic has seen four positive tests; Clifton has had one or two patients test positive.
The virus is out there and people do need to take precautions, Johnson said.
“I understand both sides of the argument. I know there are people who are naturally skeptical. I also understand those who are hard core and believe you have to wear a mask everywhere,” Johnson said. “I understand the civil liberties side and how tough it is for a small business owner who are told ‘You’ve got to close your doors’ because of this. It’s devastating. It’s devastating to families and watching people who have worked so hard to build something up just for some microscopic thing to pop up is tough.”
Still, Johnson pointed out people don’t walk around with the flu when they’re ill. They stay home in order to not spread it.
“I wear a mask. How would I feel? I may not be symptomatic, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have it. My immune system may say ‘You’re not going to feel this,’ but what about that other person? I’m not going to carry that guilt,” Johnson said. “Even if there’s no pandemic, I hope you take your health seriously. If you’ve got people out there relying on you, you might want to take care of yourself.”