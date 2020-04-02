COVID-19 Town Hall set for tonight
The Office of Governor Ducey is partnering with the Arizona Broadcasters Association and Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism to hold a live town hall on Thursday, April 2, on the COVID-19 public health emergency in Arizona.
According to a news release, the hour-long conversation will start at 6 p.m. on more than 80 local TV and radio stations statewide, allowing all Arizonans to submit questions to be asked of Ducey.
Also participating will be Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ, Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director Major General Michael T. McGuire, and State of Arizona Chief Operating Officer Daniel Ruiz.
“Making sure Arizonans have timely, up-to-date information about the latest on COVID-19 is crucial,” said Ducey. “I look forward to discussing Arizona’s latest actions and how Arizonans can access important resources and assistance during this time.”
State confirms 1,598 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; 32 have died
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Thursday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is up to 1,598 from 1,413 on Wednesday. The number of positive cases in Graham remains two. Greenlee County still has one and Cochise still has four.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 32.
As of Thursday, there have been 22,709 people tested in the state, with 6 percent testing positive.
According to the ADHS website, 80 have been tested so far in Graham County. Thirty-eight have been tested in Greenlee County and 192 in Cochise County. The vast majority of those tested in the state (9,919) are between 20 and 44 years of age.
According to the CDC, as of Thursday there were 213,144 cases in the U.S., up from 186,101 cases Wednesday. It also reported 4,513 deaths, up from the 3,603 deaths reported Wednesday.
Of the COVID-19 cases reported by source of exposure, 1,144 were travel-related, 3,245 contracted it due to close contact.
The number of cases under investigation in the U.S. as of Thursday was 209,755, up from 181,863 on Wednesday.
Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry seeking boxes
If you have extra boxes, Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry is running out.
According to their latest Facebook post, they had served 30 people before 11 a.m. and they still had three hours left.
"We will continually need boxes to put food into. Drop boxes off any time, day or night, just place them on the left side of the building. Our drive thru pantry in working well thanks to our staff, volunteers, and clients. We are all keeping our distance yet providing food to our neighbors," the post said.