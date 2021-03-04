The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are starting to resemble numbers not seen in Arizona since October-November. At the same time, the number of people being vaccinated statewide continues to climb.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, just under 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccination have been administered. Nearly 681,000 people have received both doses so far.
In Graham County, 6,843 doses have been given out and 2,394 people are now fully vaccinated against the virus. In Greenlee County, 5,377 doses have been administered and 1,938 residents have received both doses. The percentage of people vaccinated in Graham County as of Thursday was 11.6%. That number was 32.6%.
Earlier this week, Greenlee County opened registration and vaccinations to all Greenlee residents and non-residents employed in essential occupations in Greenlee County.
Please register at www.gilahealth.com/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine. Individuals without internet access may call the Clifton Health Department (928) 865-2601, the Duncan Health Department (928) 359-2866, or Gila Health Resources (928) 865-7512 for assistance in registration and scheduling vaccinations.
The state also announced it was making COVID-19 vaccines available for adults at least 55 years old statewide; Graham County is in the process of creating an online registration process to aid in that endeavor.
From Feb. 25-March 3 only 16 Graham County and four Greenlee County residents have caught the virus. During the same time frame, three Graham County and one Greenlee County residents have died of COVID-19.
Overall, 5,296 Graham County residents have caught the virus and 75 have died. Two hundred and forty-two residents are still sick.
In Greenlee County, 565 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since last March. Ten residents have died and 61 are still ill.
The flu season statewide continues to be a mild one. According to ADHS, there have only been 851 lab-confirmed flu cases. Nine of those patients live in Graham County and one in Greenlee County.