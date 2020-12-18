Greenlee County's healthcare workers could start receiving COVID-19 shots as soon as Tuesday and teachers, law enforcement and infrastructure workers could receive theirs the following week.
Dr. Fred Fox, medical director for the Greenlee County Health Department, said if the Food and Drug Administration issues an emergency use authorization for the Moderna vaccine today as expected, the health department could receive its first 100-dose allotment on Monday and they could begin distributing it on Tuesday.
The county would receive another 100-200 doses the following week, he said.
The county has not received any of the Pfizer vaccine because, like most small, rural counties, it doesn't have the ability to keep it as cold as needed, Fox said.
Both the first dose of the vaccine and the second dose 28 days later, will be given out in phases and at no cost, Fox said.
During Phase One, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends health care workers and long-term care workers and residents receive the vaccine, Fox said.
During Phase Two, people in congregate settings such as prisons and jails will receive the shot as will law enforcement officers, teachers and school staff members and "essential" workers like those who work for oil, gas, electric and water utility companies, Fox said.
The next group to receive the vaccine would be anyone over 65 years and any adult with a high risk medical condition such as diabetes, kidney disease, heart disease and immune deficiencies, he said.
The vaccine will probably be available to everyone else closer to April or May, he said.
The health department is reaching out to health care facilities, schools, law enforcement agencies and others to get an initial headcount, Fox said. The first to receive the vaccine will get it at the health department; later health department staff will also travel to various locations to administer it.
Down the line, drive-through vaccinations clinics will be held, he said.
Because some people might be reluctant to get their vaccine prior to Christmas, there's a chance the county might be able to move onto the Phase Two group using doses leftover from the first 100, Fox said.
Some people will delay getting their shot to see what happens to those who go ahead and receive the vaccine, Fox said.
They may expect to see something "drastic and horrible," but that's highly unlikely, he said.
"In this case, the side effects with the first dose are mostly going to be local, from the initial data. In other words, I'll get a shot in my arm and I might, either the next day or for a couple of days, have some soreness and you'll see me keep reaching up and rubbing my shoulder," Fox said. "That's pretty much probably going to be it for most people."
The side effects from the second dose will likely be more "intense," but no more worrisome, he said.
"Again they're more or less expected and what they are really is an indication that the vaccine is working. You might be feeling a little run down, some joint achiness, some muscle achiness," Fox said. "If I get those after the second dose, it's not going to surprise me. And it's not going to worry me, because I know it means that my immune system really cranked up from the first shot. And so the immunization is doing exactly what it's supposed to, which is react to what it thinks is the virus."
While the COVID-19 vaccine is new, Fox said the techniques and the science behind the vaccine are several years old.
Fox described the studies done on the vaccines as "pretty rigorous" and the degree to which the public was kept informed on the evaluation process "unprecedented."
"The one point I think is really important is that I want to encourage people to look carefully at the information and make the decision for themselves about getting it. I hardily recommend it," Fox said. "I think it's an important part of our ability to control what has been a devastating pandemic."
In just one year the number of COVID-19-related deaths have exceeded the number of U.S. military deaths during all of World War II, Fox said.
People still need to wear a mask, socially distance and avoid large group and close spaces, he said.
Fox said he uses an analogy about a fire in a neighborhood to make his point.
"Let's say we have a few fire spots. In other words, there's not much infection around, and you give a few people a bucket of water. They all go out there and they can control it. The more people you give the bucket of water to, the quicker it's in control. But when the fire is big, it takes a lot of people with buckets of water and a lot of people digging fire lines. That's the social distancing and the other methods to get that fire under control. That's what's necessary, not only people choosing to get vaccinated,but continuing to follow the public health recommendations."
As of Friday morning, 126 Greenlee County residents were battling the virus after another seven patients were added to the list Thursday night.
Three residents have died and 228 have recovered.
The state reported another 7,635 cases and 142 deaths Friday morning. Just over 7,800 Arizonans with the virus have died. Nearly 443,000 have contracted it since the start.